Suspect stole box truck before being killed in crash in Douglas County, GSP says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Douglas County that happened on Friday morning.

They say the person who died may have stolen the box truck that crashed.

The crash happened on Kings Highway near Punkintown Road just after 10:30 a.m.

Before the crash, GSP troopers were made aware that a white box truck had been stolen off Kings Highway.

A short time later, they found that the stolen truck had crashed.

The driver of the car, who is believed to be the suspect who stole the truck, died from his injuries.

Investigators have made several attempts to notify the suspect’s next of kin, but have not been able to do so.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

