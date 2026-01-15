Metro Atlanta sheriff says the county is ‘becoming a dumping site’ with tires illegally thrown out

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds is asking for the public’s help to identify people who are illegally dumping used tires along streets and in wooded areas of Douglas County.

Pounds posted a message on social media saying there’s been a significant increase in tire dumping.

“We picked up 194 tires in the new year alone. That’s a lot of tires,” said Sheriff Pounds.

Pounds says illegal dumping isn’t just an eyesore, it’s a crime that affects the environment, property values and quality of life.

Used tires can leak toxic chemicals into the ground and be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Often, those who illegally dump tires are unlicensed haulers who collect fees from businesses. But instead of taking the tires to an authorized disposal site, they dump the tires and pocket the fees.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan visited Britt Road in Douglas County and spotted piles of used tires in clearings and scattered in wooded areas.

“They dump them all over the place, sometimes they dump it on the curb there,” said neighbor James Taylor.

Taylor said he frequently sees people in trucks speed through the neighborhood and dump tires.

“I saw around 300 tires in one pile. I called my buddy to let him know they are there. It would be nice if they could catch them,” said Taylor

The sheriff says he is planning to place security cameras in areas of frequent tire dumping to try to identify the violators.

“They’re just trying to make a quick dollar. It makes the community look bad. Folks don’t want these tires scattered all over the place. I don’t want them out there.” said Sheriff Pounds..

In Georgia, illegal tire dumping starts out as a misdemeanor with fines up to $1,000 and potential jail time. It can escalate to a felony charge for repeat offenses or large amounts, and carry fines of up to $25,000 per violation, potential prison time and requirements for cleanup.

