Man attacked wife with multiple hammers, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in a metro Atlanta county were called to a home after a fight between a man and his wife turned violent, according to law enforcement records.

The arrest report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stated Ryan Tuggle is accused of attacking his wife with hammers while their son was in the house.

The report from sheriff’s deputies said multiple officers and higher-ranked command staff responded to the scene after the victim left, leaving her son and husband at the Baggett Road home.

On arrival, deputies saw two males leave through the backdoor and told them to put their hands in the air. That’s when they detained Tuggle.

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The other male was identified as Tuggle’s son. Both were checked for weapons then separated as investigators searched the screen.

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The report did not detail specifics that deputies learned from Tuggle, but after speaking to him, he was taken into custody on the following Georgia Family Violence Act charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - Family Violence

Aggravated assault, strangulation - Family Violence

Aggravated battery, Family Violence

2 counts of criminal damage to property, 2nd degree - Family Violence

Battery - Family Violence

Simple battery - Family Violence

Criminal Trespass, damage - Family Violence

Kidnapping - Family Violence

Tuggle was taken to the Douglas County Jail without incident and deputies got a search warrant for the home, retrieving the hammers used as weapons during the incident.

Tuggle’s son’s grandparents arrived to pick him up to stay with them and Tuggle’s wife arrived at the house as deputies photographed the home and collect evidence.

He is currently in jail without bond, according to jail records.

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