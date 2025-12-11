Man accused of exposing himself at metro Atlanta Family Dollar

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An unidentified man allegedly exposed himself at a store in Lithia Springs earlier this week, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Douglas County deputies said the lewd act occurred at the cash register of the Family Dollar on Veterans Memorial Highway on Monday.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants, and he drove to the store in a black Kia, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect is described as being in his mid 30s to late 40s.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or who can identify the suspect to contact Inv. Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or via email at mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group