Douglas man found guilty of killing victim he described as his ‘best friend’ over social media post

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglas County jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing another man over a social media post.

It was November 6, 2020, when Douglasville police were called to a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground bleeding and suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

According to Douglasville officials, witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as Malik Mason knew the victim.

Mason and his girlfriend were at the apartment complex a few minutes before the shooting and reportedly began talking with the victim in the parking lot.

Authorities said a conversation between Mason’s girlfriend and the victim became heated because a social media post had allegedly identified Mason as ‘a rat’, claiming he was an informant for police.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office stated as the argument escalated, Mason shot the victim, who was unarmed, in the neck.

Officials said Mason ran back to his car and drove away. Several witnesses identified Mason and testified that Mason was the shooter.

Police found Mason days later and arrested him in Alabama.

“During his sentencing, Mason described the victim as his best friend, but he took no responsibility for his actions or the events that led to the victim’s death,” the district attorney’s office said.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine stated, “It’s difficult to understand how two young men who were friends would let a social media post lead to the murder of one.”

The victim’s identity was not released.

On Friday, a jury found Mason guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by first offender probationer.

Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Mason to life in prison plus 16 years.

