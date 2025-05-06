Doctor warns about taking supplements before speaking with your physician

Over 50 percent of people nationwide take some kind of dietary supplement, according to the National Institute of Health.

Influencers and ads popping up online and on our phones - it makes it difficult to know what will work best for individuals.

Misha Porembski, a 57-year-old mom, told Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez she started her supplement journey six months ago.

“I was dealing with some injuries, a heel spur, some frozen shoulder and I was frustrated because it kind of limited my mobility, and I just felt stuck,” she told Estevez she also felt overwhelmed.

“There is so many online influencers or television ads, and you wonder, ‘How do I put this together for me?’” she said.

Dr. Diego Remolina specializes in geriatrics at Emory. He said consulting with your physician before you take a supplement is critical to your health.

“Overdose is very common, because it’s difficult to control the specific quantity in this specific supplement,” he said.

