Developing tropical system could affect US east coast next week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tropical disturbance Currently near eastern Cuba, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to strengthen and move north through this weekend.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is an area of low pressure is developing near the southern Bahamas that could affect the U.S. in the coming days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will have the latest track updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Currently near eastern Cuba, it is expected to strengthen and move north through this weekend. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Imelda.

The Bahamas will see heavy rain and strong wind gusts this weekend.

There is uncertainty in its long-range track, but some impact to the southeast U.S. is possible early in the week.

