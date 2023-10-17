Local

Deputies stop drone contraband delivery outside state prison in Middle Georgia, 2 arrested

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Drone delivering contraband stopped outside state prison in Middle Georgia (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office stopped a drone delivery of contraband items to the Washington State Prison.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol around midnight on Saturday saw a drone flying in the area near Davisboro.

While looking for the drone, the deputies found an abandoned vehicle off of Francis Bridge Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Later that night, deputies stopped a vehicle on Brown Drive in Davisboro.

A brief investigation found that the vehicle’s driver and passenger were allegedly involved in illegal activity at Washington State Prison.

The sheriff’s office said they found illegal drugs, contraband items, a drone, and a weapon.

Georgia Department of Corrections staff and Washington County deputies said they’ll continue to monitor the prison for similar behavior, promising vigilance.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said the following two people were arrested.

Marcus Alexander Williams, age 47 of Decatur, Ga., charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)
  • Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)
  • Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)
  • Trading with Inmates (Felony)

Ta’hking Hale, age 31 of Clarkston, Ga., charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)
  • Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)
  • Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)
  • Trading with Inmates (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of inmate who died in Fulton County Jail files lawsuit

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read