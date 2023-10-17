Deputies stop drone contraband delivery outside state prison in Middle Georgia, 2 arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office stopped a drone delivery of contraband items to the Washington State Prison.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol around midnight on Saturday saw a drone flying in the area near Davisboro.

While looking for the drone, the deputies found an abandoned vehicle off of Francis Bridge Road.

Later that night, deputies stopped a vehicle on Brown Drive in Davisboro.

A brief investigation found that the vehicle’s driver and passenger were allegedly involved in illegal activity at Washington State Prison.

The sheriff’s office said they found illegal drugs, contraband items, a drone, and a weapon.

Georgia Department of Corrections staff and Washington County deputies said they’ll continue to monitor the prison for similar behavior, promising vigilance.

The sheriff’s office said the following two people were arrested.

Marcus Alexander Williams, age 47 of Decatur, Ga., charged with:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)

Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Trading with Inmates (Felony)

Ta’hking Hale, age 31 of Clarkston, Ga., charged with:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates (Felony)

Crossing the Guard Line with weapons , intoxicants, or drugs without consent of Warden (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Trading with Inmates (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

