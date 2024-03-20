Deputies: Georgia couple says company stole their sex dominoes

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple told deputies that a moving company stole their sex dominoes last week.

On March 13, a man told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that while a moving company was helping him pack his house up, a theft occurred.

Coleman Worldwide Moving had multiple employees packing items, according to the man.

The man told deputies he saw one of the movers sit the sex dominoes on top of a dresser, along with a few other items. The man then said he made sure the items could be packed the next day ahead of his move.

A police report said the man signed some moving papers, then saw the mover go back to the area of the dresser to grab a drill before leaving. After the movers left, the sex dominos along with an iPad were missing.

The man told police he would prosecute if a victim was identified.

