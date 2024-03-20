Deputies: Georgia couple says company stole their sex dominoes

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple told deputies that a moving company stole their sex dominoes last week.
On March 13, a man told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that while a moving company was helping him pack his house up, a theft occurred.
Coleman Worldwide Moving had multiple employees packing items, according to the man.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man told deputies he saw one of the movers sit the sex dominoes on top of a dresser, along with a few other items. The man then said he made sure the items could be packed the next day ahead of his move.
A police report said the man signed some moving papers, then saw the mover go back to the area of the dresser to grab a drill before leaving. After the movers left, the sex dominos along with an iPad were missing.
The man told police he would prosecute if a victim was identified.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. detention officer caught smoking meth in work release parking lot, sheriff’s office says
- 15-year-old Ga. driver speeds through school zone while passenger hangs out window: Deputies
- 1 injured, 1 dead after shooting at Cobb County apartment complex overnight, police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group