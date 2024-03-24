WW2 veteran gets chance to fly in fighter pilot on 100th birthday

ATLANTA — A World War II veteran recently got a chance to fly as a fighter pilot for his 100th birthday.
Paul Crawford, who was a World War II pilot had always dreamed of flying in a P-51 Mustang.
The aircraft is similar to the one he flew in the war.
Crawford flew 29 missions in the war until he was shot down in 1945, according to a news release.
Crawford flew from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport thanks to the Liberty Foundation and Inspire Aviation Foundation.
