Woman smashes dozens of car mirrors to 'blow off steam,' police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has been accused of shattering sideview mirrors on more than a dozen cars in two counties to "blow off steam," police said.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned that Sue Nixon targeted more than a dozen cars in the Perimeter Mall area and used pliers to do the damage. Police found Nixon with pliers still in her hand.
Nixon was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police said she told them she was angry about something.
Petchenik spoke to a victim about how much it is going to cost to replace her mirrors, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
