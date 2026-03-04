Woman in critical condition, man dead after attempted murder-suicide at DeKalb condos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a condominium complex on Wednesday morning.

Officers say a man shot her before he shot and killed himself.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Saratoga Lake condos on Oakvale Road across from Oak View Elementary School.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach arrived at the scene before Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. and saw police putting up crime scene tape. A detective with the DeKalb police homicide-assault unit later arrived just after 5:15 a.m.

Officers found the man’s body near a carport.

The shooting appears to be domestic-related. Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

