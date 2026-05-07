Woman killed in Kroger crash was waiting on her mother inside the store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman killed in a bizarre crash at a Kroger supermarket was the aunt of two Atlanta Falcons football players.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke exclusively with the daughter of the woman who says it was her mother who hit her car.

Giselle Terrell-Perry’s husband told Jones she was super proud of her nephews, Falcons players AJ Terrell and Aveion Terrell.

Perry won’t get to see the brothers play together after a bizarre incident that ended her life.

“We checked her pulse and she was gone,” Doderick Moore said.

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Moore says he was at the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road on Wednesday afternoon when a car came speeding through the parking lot.

“The woman came down here like a missile and knocked the car that way,” he said.

Moore says the car slammed into Perry’s car, spinning it around and knocking it into a concrete post.

“Look at that pole. She knocked every brick off that pole in one lick,” he said.

Perry’s husband told Jones his wife had dropped her mother off to shop at the supermarket. He says Perry was waiting for her to come out of the store.

Moore says he saw Perry’s mother come out of the store and saw her reaction when she saw what happened.

“Woman didn’t have no tears, man. She was in shock,” he recalled.

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“She was just leaving my house,” said Tyeisha Wilson, talking about her mother. Wilson says it was her mother who hit Perry’s car. “My mom blacked out while she was driving and she didn’t even know what was happening.”

Wilson placed flowers at a small memorial outside the supermarket.

“I wanted to say my condolences and leave flowers for the woman,” Wilson said.

She also wanted to say this to Perry’s family.

“I’m really sorry about what happened to your aunt, mother and family member but I just wish things could have happened differently,” she said.

Perry’s husband says she was fun loving and never met a stranger. He remembers kissing her on the porch of their home right before she left.

Meanwhile, Falcons player AJ Terrell posted pictures of Perry on his social media page with captions that said: “I’m torn, heart is heavy, I love you.”

Wilson says her mother is still in the hospital. And is very sad about what happened.

DeKalb County police continue their investigation into the deadly crash.

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