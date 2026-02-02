Water main fixed at DeKalb County intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large water main that broke in DeKalb County on Monday has now been fixed.

Crews were called to Covington Hwy. and Wellborn Rd. on Monday morning for a 12-inch broken water main.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the county reported that the water main had been repaired and water pressure had been restored.

They say there are no reported water outages in the area, but if customers see brown water, they should run their faucets until it becomes clear.

Traffic controls and a detour are still in place as they finish restoring the road.

