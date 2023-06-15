Tucker City Council passes LGBTQ+ inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Tucker City Council passed a nondiscrimination ordinance Tuesday that will provide protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized groups.

Tucker became Georgia’s 15th municipality to offer protections for those who live, work and visit the city, according to officials.

“Thanks to the hard work of local advocates in Tucker, the passage of this ordinance ensures 38,000 more Georgians are provided the necessary protections from discrimination that we all deserve,” said Jeff Graham, Georgia Equality’s executive director. “All of us at Georgia Equality are proud to have been involved in this work as we continue pushing for the passage of these protections in cities and counties across Georgia.”

Atlanta was Georgia’s first city to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance over 20 years ago, followed by Doraville in 2018.

Here is a list of the cities and counties in Georgia that have passed this ordinance:

Atlanta

Decatur

Clarkston

Chamblee

Dunwoody

Brookhaven

East Point

Savannah

Smyrna

Statesboro

Hapeville

Athens-Clarke County

Augusta-Richmond County

