Several metro fire departments participate in annual stair climb in remembrance of 9/11

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Sept.11 marks 22 years since the attacks of 9/11. For many people, the pain is a constant presence. Ones we cannot and should not forget.

For the ninth year, firefighters and first responders gathered at Stone Mountain to make the hike to the top.

The annual climb with firefighters in full gear, is to remember the anniversary of 9/11 and honor those lost.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach made the trek as the biggest group yet to make it to the summit.

“Just bring some teamwork and camaraderie and it’s grown,” said Division Chief Keith Harris of the Fayetteville Fire Department.

A couple hundred or more firefighters, joined by police, military members, and other first responders, walk up the mile trail to the top of Stone Mountain, instead of the 110 floors of the twin towers.

To honor the 343 firefighters, and others, lost on 9/11.

“We’ve had great support throughout the community and every year it’s great,” Harris explained.

The Stone Mountain climb started nine years ago with just a handful of Fayetteville firefighters turning up in full turnout gear, feeling every step.

“(A) little bit more difficult, but more realistic, representative of what those people had to go through in the towers, climb they had to make,” said Battalion Chef William Roberts of DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

But these firefighters, after making the top, know they’re going back down.

“That’s what you’re out here for. Good cardio, stay in good shape as a firefighter, able to do your job just in case have to save and rescue some people,” Lt. Bruce Carpenter of Riverdale Fire Department said.

Firefighters from Woodstock participated for the first time with one of their now-retired brothers from the department, fighting terminal esophageal cancer.

“More of a blessing to have each and every day that can share with my friends and family and more than anything prove to myself that I can still do this with them,” said retired firefighter, David Gray.

Departments all over the metro including Alpharetta, Peachtree City, Loganville, and as far away as Jones County showed up. There may be even more next year for the 23rd anniversary.

