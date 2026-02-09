Police respond to shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County PD confirmed officers are responding to a shooting call Sunday night.

Police responded to a call in the 3500 block of Meadowglenn Village Lane in Doraville.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers said that the investigation is focusing on a red car that appears to have sustained damage. It jumped a curb and hit a truck in the parking lot.

Meadowglenn Village Lane Police investigation in the 3500 block of Meadowglenn Village Lane. (Source: WSBTV)

While Rogers was on the scene, police expanded the crime scene in the parking lot.

Further imagery from the scene shows evidence locator markers on the ground.

There’s currently no word on injuries or possible suspects.

Officers told a Channel 2 photographer on the scene overnight that they aren’t ready to give further details about what happened.

This is a developing story.

