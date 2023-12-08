Police ask public for help identifying suspect wanted for multiple robberies in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect is wanted in reference to a series of burglaries.

Officers said one robbery happened on Candler Road on Nov. 27, when the suspect went into a store and demanded the employees give him money before he left.

Then, on Sunday, the same suspect is accused of going to a shop on Wesley Chapel Road, where they allegedly took money from the register.

Surveillance footage provided by DKPD showed him dressed in all black and with his face covered.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to call Det. Winston at 404-286-7967.

