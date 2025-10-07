Parents weigh in as DeKalb Schools decides what to do with Druid Hills High School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County parents are voicing their opinions on the future of the century-old Druid Hills High School, the district’s oldest building, as the school board considers modernization or relocation options.

The school board is evaluating three options: modernizing the existing school on Haygood Drive, building a new school at the DeKalb School of the Arts, or constructing a new facility at Druid Hills Middle School.

Modernization is estimated to cost $100 million, while building a new school could add another $80 million to the price tag.

“We moved here 6 years ago. This is part of the reason why we wanted to be over here,” said Bill Whittaker, a neighbor who lives near Druid Hills High School.

“Yes. It needs some repairing,” said Zain Syed, a student at Druid Hills High School.

RELATED STORIES:

“It has been around for a long time, and we’d like to see the bigger local resources step up and keep the historic school where it is, and improve it some as well,” Whittaker added.

A few years back, students circulated videos showing mold, holes in the ceilings, and leaky pipes at Druid Hills High School.

The district is determined to address these issues, either through modernization or by building a new school.

The school sits in the shadow of the Emory University Hospital campus, and some community members hope that Emory and other local resources will contribute to the cost of preserving the historic school.

This is the second of three public meetings, with one being held at each of the proposed locations. A third public meeting on the future of Druid Hills High is scheduled for two weeks from now.

As the community weighs in on the future of Druid Hills High School, the school board faces a significant decision that will impact students, parents, and the neighborhood.

The outcome of the public meetings and the board’s decision will determine whether the historic school is modernized or relocated.

©2025 Cox Media Group