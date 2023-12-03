One of DeKalb County’s busiest MARTA stations is getting a makeover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), along with the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) broke ground on a project to redevelop one of MARTA’s busiest stations.

It will be the Kensington MARTA station in Avondale Estates.

The development will include affordable housing, retail and green space.

“A lot of people who need affordable housing, a big part of their problem is transportation,” said Pete Walker, HADC President and CEO.

The area will be 100% affordable housing, along with the new headquarters for the DeKalb County Housing Authority.

