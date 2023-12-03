One of DeKalb County’s busiest MARTA stations is getting a makeover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), along with the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) broke ground on a project to redevelop one of MARTA’s busiest stations.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It will be the Kensington MARTA station in Avondale Estates.
The development will include affordable housing, retail and green space.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Armed and dangerous man accused of kidnapping N.C. woman now believed to be somewhere in Georgia
- No three-peat: Georgia left out of this year’s College Football Playoff
- Georgia K9 finds 4 suspects in less than 15 minutes after stolen vehicle chase
“A lot of people who need affordable housing, a big part of their problem is transportation,” said Pete Walker, HADC President and CEO.
The area will be 100% affordable housing, along with the new headquarters for the DeKalb County Housing Authority.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group