New report shows ‘severe staffing shortages’ at Atlanta VA hospital, others across country

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Government-run medical centers serving veterans are experiencing severe staffing shortages, according to a report released Tuesday by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General.

The report, based on surveys conducted in late March and early April at 139 Veterans Health Administration facilities, highlights difficulties in filling positions for doctors, nurses and psychologists.

These shortages are not necessarily due to vacancies but rather the challenge of recruiting and retaining staff in these roles.

“The report simply lists occupations facilities feel are difficult for which to recruit and retain, so the results are completely subjective, not standardized, and unreliable,” said Pete Kasperowicz, the VA’s press secretary.

The surveys indicated a 50% increase in the reporting of severe staffing shortages for specific jobs, including both clinical roles like doctors and psychologists, and non-clinical roles such as police and custodial workers.

Nearly all facilities, 94%, reported a shortage of medical officers, which includes doctors, while 79% reported shortages for nurses.

Here in Atlanta, the report said there is a shortage of 79 positions at the VA medical center in Decatur. Those shortages include 53 clinical positions and 26 nonclinical positions.

These severe shortages have been noted annually since 2014.

The VA had initially planned to cut 80,000 jobs as part of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative, known as DOGE, but later reduced this number to 30,000 by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Jacqueline Simon, policy director for the American Federation of Government Employees, criticized the administration’s approach, suggesting it reflects a hostility toward the federal workforce and a move toward privatizing the VA.

“This is a deliberate effort to incapacitate and to undermine veterans’ support for and approval of the care they receive in VA hospitals and clinics,” Simon said. “They’ll have to wait much longer for appointments. There won’t be specialists available. They’ll have no choice but to go to the private sector.”

The VA announced last week that it was terminating collective bargaining agreements for most bargaining-unit employees, a move it claims will help promote high-performing employees and improve services.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., expressed concern that the administration’s actions are making it harder for public servants to do their jobs and ultimately harder for veterans to receive care.

“We also know from recent jobs reports that applications to work at the VA are plummeting,” said Warner. “How do skyrocketing staffing shortages and declining applicant pools make it more ‘efficient’ for veterans to access the care and services they deserve? The answer is: they don’t.”

As the VA grapples with staffing challenges, the debate continues over the impact of administrative policies on the quality of care provided to veterans.

The outcome of these staffing shortages and policy changes remains to be seen, but concerns about the future of veteran healthcare persist.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

