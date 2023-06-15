New DeKalb Co. ordinance requires gas stations upgrade cameras to deter crime

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Beginning on June 30, all 248 gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb County must have upgraded 24-hour surveillance cameras.

“We know there’s a huge problem in DeKalb County at these gas stations and people getting murdered like my dad,” Ryan Hodge, the son of Ronald Hodge, said.

DeKalb County police said in April 2022, Jurrell Bethal, 62, shot and killed Ronald Hodge at the Valero gas station on Candler Road.

The deadly shooting was one of several to happen at DeKalb County gas stations over the past few months.

“We have to do more,” DeKalb County Commissioner for District 7, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, said.

Cochran-Johnson pushed for better gas station security.

The new ordinance goes into effect on June 30.

“Video cameras are provided at points of entry, exits, point of sale as well as at each gas pump,” Cochran-Johnson explained to Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

According to the ordinance, the cameras must have a minimum of four megapixels with night vision and storage for 60 days of footage.

Washington asked Cochran-Johnson what would happen if any gas station owner doesn’t comply.

“We now directly link the ability to obtain a business license to compliance,” Cochran-Johnson said. “We’ve created six dedicated individuals who will literally go to all our gas stations to ensure compliance.”

In addition to the cameras, Hodge said he hopes to see even more security at gas stations.

“An armed security guard or even an unarmed security guard. Someone with another kind of presence maybe could have stopped that guy from walking up and shooting my dad in the face,” Hodge said.

