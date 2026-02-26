Neighbors say train tracks where DeKalb man was killed have gotten plenty of others stuck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say an area where a train hit and killed a young man in DeKalb County is a spot where other drivers have gotten stuck before.

Last week, Channel 2’s Cory James reported on a man whose family said he died a hero after he tried to rescue a woman trapped in a car on the train tracks.

While he was out there, another car got stuck on those very same tracks at North Clarendon Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue. A man who works nearby says it happens a lot.

“It’s dangerous,” Marvin Fields said.

He says that in the last year, he’s had to stop work four times to help drivers stuck on the tracks. He says the last time was two weeks ago.

“The lady made a turn and didn’t make it completely, and the back wheels were off the ground, and we had to put weight on top of her,” Fields said. “They are trying to turn onto Church Street, but they are turning too soon, and they are ending up on the tracks.”

The man who got stuck while James was in the area last week says his GPS told him to turn before the arches, causing him to drive off the road and onto the tracks.

Earlier this month, Brent Davis, 38, was killed after his car stalled on the tracks.

“[He] said, ‘Dad, I’m stuck on the train track, my car just stopped,” Stanley Davis said his son told him in a phone call minutes before his death.

James filed an open records request for 911 calls involving vehicles stuck on the tracks. Within 45 minutes, DeKalb County sent him eight incident reports for that area over the last two years.

“They either need signage or they need to redesign that intersection right there,” Fields said.

