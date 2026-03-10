Mom wanted to see man accused of holding her daughter captive, but he didn’t show in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother drove 50 miles to see the man accused of attacking her daughter and holding her captive for four days.

Sharon Williams drove from Barrow County in the hopes of seeing Brookins in court.

“I’m disappointed,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones. “I want to know why.”

She wanted to know, once again, Brookins didn’t show up in court.

“I wanted to see who had hurt my daughter. I wanted to see, I wanted to look him in his eye,” she said.

A grand jury indicted Brookins on rape, four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and obstruction in January.

He’s accused of assaulting Williams’ daughter and holding her against her will for four days.

Williams sat in court waiting to see Brookins during his arraignment.

“Bryant Brookins,” the prosecutor called out.

But Brookins’ attorney told the court he was in the back. She entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

That upset Williams.

“Every time the news show up, or someone shows up, the family, they don’t bring him out,” she said.

Williams thinks the public should know about Brookins.

We learned he has been convicted or charged in multiple cases of sexual assault and false imprisonment going back two decades. He keeps getting off or gets a light sentence. Sometimes the alleged victims don’t show up or want to prosecute.

Williams says Brooks also keeps claiming he has mental health issues.

Prosecutors said in court Brookins is once again questioning his mental health.

“There needs to be an order for a mental health evaluation and competency to stand trial,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Furhawn Shah told the judge.

Williams hopes he stands trial, and her daughter gets justice. “Find him guilty and just keep him locked up.”

Brookins is being held without bond.

He will undergo a mental health evaluation to see if he is competent to stand trial. If he is, he will be added to the trial calendar.

Williams says her daughter is having nightmares and wakes up screaming, and her health is failing as a result of this incident. And she says three of her kids are in counseling because of how the attack has affected them.

