Metro Atlanta gardeners ‘Plant a Row’ for those in need

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — With the start of the growing season comes a chance to give back.

The Stone Mountain Community Garden planted produce Wednesday as part of the Plant a Row for the Hungry Program.

The program takes extra spring harvests and donates them to community food banks to help feed thousands of food-insecure families.

“A community garden like this, is very helpful for people to grow their own, as well as for us to grow stuff for people that have needs for extra food,” Columbus Brown said.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, more than 10% of Georgians are food insecure.

Last year, more than 80,000 pounds of food were donated by individual gardeners.

Click here to find your nearest food pantry drop-off.

