Mellow Mushroom to reopen Decatur location with new look

DECATUR, Ga. — Mellow Mushroom is set to reopen its Decatur location on Monday, Dec. 8, featuring a fresh design and exclusive menu offerings.

The Decatur store, originally opened in 2016, will welcome guests back with a redesigned exterior and interior, including murals by local artist Ben Janik, revamped bar and patio areas, and a new to-go entrance and pick-up area.

“This location means a lot to Mellow Mushroom, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to return with new energy, reconnect and deliver the best possible guest experience for the neighborhood,” said Ahsan Jiva, EVP of Strategy at Mellow Mushroom.

On opening day, the first 25 guests will receive a limited-edition Mellow-branded tote bag, filled with a Mellow t-shirt, key chain, and bounceback card.

TRENDING STORIES:

Visitors can expect exclusive menu offerings, as the restaurant plans to test new items at this location before considering them for a nationwide launch.

The new menu will feature salads with shredded Romaine and recipes like Southwest Chicken with avocado and Apple Harvest with Fuji apples, alongside new beverages like the Dill Tripper and Moonbeam Margarita.

Mellow Mushroom is known for its hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas, including the Holy Shiitake Pie, and offers customizable options for various dietary preferences.

With its reopening, Mellow Mushroom aims to reconnect with the Decatur community and enhance the guest experience with new offerings and technology.

©2025 Cox Media Group