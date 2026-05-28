Man shot near DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers are investigating after a shooting near a gas station on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area near a BP station on Holcombe Road near Redan Road and Interstate 285.

Police say a man was shot and rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Channel 2 Action News is heading to the scene. Get the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects have not been released.

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