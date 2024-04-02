Man sentenced to prison for killing DeKalb County man inside his apartment

ATLANTA — A jury convicted an Atlanta man for shooting and killing a man inside his apartment.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts for Chris Jackson, 20, on charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeKalb County police responded to reports of a shooting at Hidden Woods Apartments in unincorporated Decatur on Aug. 30, 2022.

When they arrived, officers found Travies Thomas, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at a hospital.

Investigators found five bullet casings in the hallway and the bedroom.

There were two safes in the bedroom, one of them open and empty.

A woman who was inside the apartment told police she was in the shower when she heard multiple gunshots.

She said a man wearing a ski mask came to the bedroom door and stole her iPhone before leaving.

A neighbor told police she heard the shots and then saw two men get into a black BMW SUV and speed away.

Police reviewed security cameras and watched the SUV arrive and two men enter an apartment.

A short time later they are seen leaving the apartment carrying items they did not bring with them.

Police determined that the SUV was registered to Jackson’s girlfriend, Enexia Liggons.

She was arrested and during an interview, but she told police that she wasn’t driving her car at the time of the shooting.

She identified the suspects as Jackson and Joe Noel, 20.

During his trial, Jackson testified that he was only at the apartment to buy drugs and did not shoot Thomas.

After Jackson was convicted, a judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences, plus 30 years.

Noel pleaded guilty on March 25 to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Charges against Liggons are pending.

