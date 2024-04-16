Man on the run for nearly a year after allegedly gunning down boy, 14, caught in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man accused of gunning down a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Lithonia.

Ian Price, 21, was arrested at a home along S. Deshon Road on Monday by U.S. Marshals.

Price was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Terrion Malone in August 2023, Cleveland.com said.

Police said Malone was found face down along East 105th Street in Cleveland, Ohio after he was shot in the head in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force discovered through investigative measures that Price fled Ohio and was residing in Georgia,” the U.S. Marshals said in a news release.

“The senseless violence and killing of juveniles needs to stop,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “Our USMS task force will do everything in our authority to bring these violent fugitives to justice, including arresting them over 700 miles away from Cleveland.”

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Construction equipment burned in Fayette County, police suspect arson

©2024 Cox Media Group