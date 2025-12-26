Man hospitalized with stab wounds in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed, DeKalb County PD said Thursday night.

Police said they responded about 8:40 p.m. to an apartment in the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road, where they found the man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not identified the victim or any possible suspects.

DeKalb PD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

