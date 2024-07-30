‘MADtv,’ ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ actress Erica Ash dies at 46

LOS ANGELES — Erica Ash, an actress and comedian known for her roles on “MADtv,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” has died. She was 46.

Ash’s family confirmed she died after a battle with cancer, the New York Times and NPR reported on Monday.

“After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” her family shared in a statement. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

Ash was born on Sept. 19, 1977 in Florida, but she grew up in the Decatur area. She attended Emory University to study pre-medicine, but decided to take a year off in Japan before medical school.

“My brain was tired. I just wanted to take a year off,” Ash told Steve Harvey TV Show in 2018. “When I got there, I decided I was going to have a year of just yes. Whatever experiences and things came my way, I was going to say yes and not be afraid.”

While she was in Japan, Ash said she got an opportunity to be a backup singer for a Japanese singer and that got her entertainment career started.

From there, Ash landed roles on Logo’s “The Big Gay Sketch Show” and the 14th season of “MADtv.”

Her breakout role came in 2013 as Bridgette Hart in the parody show “Real Husbands of Hollywood” created by Kevin Hart. Ash would later star in the Starz drama “Survivor’s Remorse.”

Her film projects included “Scary Movie 5″ and the Netflix film “We Have a Ghost,” which premiered in 2023.

“Erica Ash was a light. Beautiful, funny, beyond talented. I was blessed to work with her and call her my friend. My heart goes out to her family and friends right now,” said Christopher Landon, who wrote and directed the film.

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama “In Contempt” and reality spoof “Real Husbands of Hollywood”. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen,” BET wrote on Instagram.

