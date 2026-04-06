Infinite Horizons Arcade to open in Tucker with 25 classic games and ice cream

TUCKER, Ga. — Soon, Tucker gamers of all ages will be able to enjoy an iconic clash of Super Smash Bros. with a heaping scoop of ice cream.

By late spring, the doors are slated to open at Infinite Horizons Arcade, which will feature more than 25 classic arcade games, multiple setups for modern gaming systems like the Nintendo Switch and PS5, and a 12-flavor ice cream bar.

“I think it offers another unique venue to get people to come discover Tucker,” said Chris Brennaman, who also owns Infinite Realities: Comics, Games & More. “And for the people who live in Tucker, it’s exciting, we have somewhere else to go.”

The renovation of the downtown business, which was once home to a CrossFit gym, began in February. In the coming weeks, the vision for a gaming destination and snack bar is set to come to fruition.

It’s been a labor of love for the last year, and the location, right along Main Street, is a hotspot for its target audience: Tucker teenagers.

“We wanted to be downtown, he said. “We wanted to be here because you have Tucker Middle School,” Brennaman points to the left of his arcade location,” and a few blocks to the right, you got Tucker High. If you come out here, you know, 3, 3:30, this place is just alive with teenagers.”

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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