Horse unable to stand on its own lifted back on its feet by DeKalb firefighters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A horse unable to stand on its own was lifted back up by DeKalb firefighters over the weekend.

The horse, named Sugarfoot, lives at Little Creek Horse Farm in Scottdale. The older horse had laid down and was unable to get back to its feet.

The shelter called DeKalb Fire on Saturday, and firefighters responded to help lift up Sugarfoot.

Crew members created a rope system to lift Sugarfoot back to its feet. DeKalb officials told Channel 2 Action News that 8 or 9 firefighters responded to the scene.

DeKalb Fire’s technical service team used their rescue experience to build a rope system to lift the horse.

It is unclear what caused the horse to fall in the first place.

