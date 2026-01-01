Fireworks ignite front yard of home next to children’s clinic in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A camera captured fireworks out of control, igniting flames in a neighbor’s yard right next to a Children’s Hospital clinic.

It was one of several dangerous situations during New Year’s celebrations across metro Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco observed the charred ground and bushes left at the busy spot in Chamblee, with restaurants and apartments overhead.

Neighbors heard the fireworks and ran down to put the fire out before it spread.

About 20 minutes away, closer to Decatur, surveillance cameras captured the moment fireworks exploded out of control and started a fire in a woman’s garden.

Maureen Meadows spoke about it by phone.

“In the past it’s just been a nuisance to have to pick up the debris in my garden but it’s frightening too because the fireworks are large and come close to the house,” she said.

It is illegal to set fireworks off on public streets in DeKalb County, and Francisco sent the video to police to find out if these cases would be investigated further. They have not yet responded to the request for comment.

