Family of 24-year-old killed on popular trail frustrated with no arrests made

The family of a woman shot and killed on a popular walking trail says not enough is being done to find their daughter's killer.
High school students discovered Shantrelle Monroe’s body near a Stone Mountain playground in the middle of the afternoon on Dec. 12.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones in December they believed someone lured the 24-year-old to her death.
But no arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects either.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: The victim's father and stepmother express their frustrations to Jones about the police investigation. Hear their emotional plea for new leads, LIVE at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}