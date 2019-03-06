  • Family of 24-year-old killed on popular trail frustrated with no arrests made

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    The family of a woman shot and killed on a popular walking trail says not enough is being done to find their daughter's killer.

    High school students discovered Shantrelle Monroe’s body near a Stone Mountain playground in the middle of the afternoon on Dec. 12. 

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones in December they believed someone lured the 24-year-old to her death. 

    But no arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects either.

