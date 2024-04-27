Elderly man with dementia vanished in DeKalb County, thinks he’s going to Virginia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for help finding an elderly man suffering from dementia who walked away from his home earlier this week.

Elmer Thomas, 87, left his Decatur home around 11:50 p.m. on Friday night and his family hasn’t seen him since.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say that Thomas’ wife is currently in Virginia attending a funeral. His family says he believes he is heading there to see her.

He is driving a red 2013 Ford F150 with Georgia license plate YIL767.

Thomas is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black Vietnam veteran hat. He also often wears glasses.

Anyone who sees him or his truck should call police at 770-724-7710.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Missing Clayton mom believed to be dead 6 weeks after vanishing, police suspect boyfriend, his wife Briana Winston vanished in mid-March. Police now believe she's dead and her boyfriend and his wife could be responsible.

©2023 Cox Media Group