Dunwoody Toastmasters Club celebrates 40 years of empowering professionals

DUNWOODY, Ga. — This June, the Dunwoody Toastmasters Club is celebrating 40 years of helping professionals in metro Atlanta’s Central Perimeter strengthen their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills.

Since 1986, Dunwoody Toastmasters has provided a welcoming environment for professionals looking to enhance their interpersonal skills. Its leadership team says the club’s strength lies in its unique mix of new speakers and experienced members, creating a culture of mentorship and continuous growth.

City official attests to Toastmasters value

Sandy Springs Council Member Melody Kelley said she joined the club during the pandemic, before being elected to public office. She credits the club with helping her strengthen the communication skills she now uses as a public official.

“Dunwoody Toastmasters helped me become a stronger communicator and public servant,” Kelley said. “I am grateful for a club that helps professionals build confidence, clarity, and connection.”

Over the past two years, the club has produced two district champions at the highest level of the Toastmasters competition: Club President Jennifer Geist, who won the Tall Tales Contest in 2025, and Osayuki Uwumarogie, who won the Table Topics Contest in early May.

The Dunwoody-Sandy Springs chapter is also a President’s Distinguished Toastmasters Club, one of the highest distinctions awarded for excellence in education, leadership development, and club performance.

Dunwoody Toastmasters prides itself on being home to a diverse group of professionals representing industries throughout metro Atlanta’s Central Perimeter business community. The club also emphasizes adaptability in modern communication by incorporating both in-person and virtual presentation training,

On the first Friday of each month, meetings are held via Zoom to help members strengthen their virtual presenting and online communication skills. The club meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the North Terraces Conference Room in Dunwoody and welcomes guests.

Oskar Hofer, the club’s most senior member, who joined in 2004, said the people make meetings special.

“We have members from many professional and cultural backgrounds who genuinely support one another,” Hofer said. “Whether someone is giving their first speech or competing at the district level, there is always encouragement, thoughtful feedback, and friendship.”

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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