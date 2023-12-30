Drunk driver smashes into Chamblee police officer’s patrol car

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A drunk driver caused a major crash involving a police car in Chamblee on Friday night.
Chamblee police say one of their officers was in her patrol car when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her and smashed into her car, causing major damage to the front of the SUV and deploying the airbags.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at Buford Hwy. and Skyland Rd.
Luckily, the officer was not injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Too soon to say goodbye:’ Spalding Co. deputy killed in the line of duty remembered as hero
- Atlanta police release new details on 23-year-old Buckhead man’s disappearance
- Second woman charged with murder after Gwinnett man disappeared after leaving for a date
“This is a reminder that impaired driving endangers everyone, including our first responders. As you celebrate the New Year, please use a designated driver and think twice before drinking and driving,” the police department said in a statement on social media.
There is no word on the condition of the drunk driver or what charges they may face.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group