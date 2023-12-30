DeKalb County

Drunk driver smashes into Chamblee police officer’s patrol car

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Chamblee police car hit by drunk driver (Chamblee Police Department)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A drunk driver caused a major crash involving a police car in Chamblee on Friday night.

Chamblee police say one of their officers was in her patrol car when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her and smashed into her car, causing major damage to the front of the SUV and deploying the airbags.

The crash happened at Buford Hwy. and Skyland Rd.

Luckily, the officer was not injured.

“This is a reminder that impaired driving endangers everyone, including our first responders. As you celebrate the New Year, please use a designated driver and think twice before drinking and driving,” the police department said in a statement on social media.

There is no word on the condition of the drunk driver or what charges they may face.

