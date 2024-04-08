DeKalb students to work from home, Cobb students getting released early Monday due to solar eclipse

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will observe virtual learning and Cobb County Schools students will be released from school early for Monday’s partial solar eclipse.

No other metro Atlanta districts have shared any alternate schedules.

Cobb County will have the following release times: high schools at 11:30 a.m.; elementary schools at 12:30 p.m.; and middle Schools at 1:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Georgia will have a partial eclipse, beginning at 1:45 p.m. The maximum eclipse will be visible just after 3:04 p.m. The solar eclipse will then end at 4:21 p.m.

Monday will be the first solar eclipse in the United States since 2017.

Remember safety first when viewing the eclipse. It’s dangerous to look at the Sun at any time as it could cause damage. To watch the eclipse, make sure you are equipped with the proper glasses.

