DeKalb County

DeKalb students to work from home, Cobb students getting released early Monday due to solar eclipse

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Those in the roughly 2575-mile path will see a total solar eclipse – meaning that they will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.

Solar eclipse 2024 On April 8, 31 million residents in 15 U.S. states will be treated to an event as old as the planet when a solar eclipse will cut across a good portion of the country. (Dimas Rachmatsyah/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools will observe virtual learning and Cobb County Schools students will be released from school early for Monday’s partial solar eclipse.

No other metro Atlanta districts have shared any alternate schedules.

Cobb County will have the following release times: high schools at 11:30 a.m.; elementary schools at 12:30 p.m.; and middle Schools at 1:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Georgia will have a partial eclipse, beginning at 1:45 p.m. The maximum eclipse will be visible just after 3:04 p.m. The solar eclipse will then end at 4:21 p.m.

Count on Channel 2 Action News for LIVE coverage of the solar eclipse throughout the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday will be the first solar eclipse in the United States since 2017.

Remember safety first when viewing the eclipse. It’s dangerous to look at the Sun at any time as it could cause damage. To watch the eclipse, make sure you are equipped with the proper glasses.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sherriff office searching for answers after Carroll County woman’s mysterious disappearance

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read