DeKalb school board recommends modernizing, not moving Druid Hills High School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School Board has made its recommendation regarding the future of Druid Hills High School.

After several community meetings, the district says the 100-year-old high school should stay at its current location on Haygood Drive.

DeKalb County Schools had explored whether it made more sense to build a new school at a different location. The county held a series of meetings over the past year to hear from parents.

“Community Feedback suggested that the site has a rich tradition and importance to the local community,” the board said in its recommendation summary.

The plans include modernizing the historic building and tearing down the other buildings. Workers would also build a new 4-story building and 2-story parking garage with an athletic field on top.

It won’t be cheap. Construction itself is expected to cost $141 million.

About $10 million in an educational special purpose local option sales tax (E-SPLOST) would go toward the planning and upkeep of the current building. Another E-SPLOST will be on the Nov. 2026 ballot as a referendum.

The issue will be discussed again at the next Board of Education meeting on Dec. 8.

If it’s formally approved, the next steps will be to adjust the architect’s contract, find a construction manager and take 12 months to design and permit the renovations.

