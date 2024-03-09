DeKalb police investigating two unrelated shootings that happened one minute apart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened late on Friday night.

According to DKPD, officers responded to two shootings whose victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

The first of the two unrelated shootings occurred around 1:39 a.m. Officers responded to Corners Circle, where they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, DKPD said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by emergency medical services for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Police said he was shot by someone at his home, who he knew.

Detectives are looking for the suspect, who officers said ran from the scene before they arrived.

The other shooting under investigation happened a minute after the first, according to information provided by DKPD.

Officers responded to a scene on Emerald Avenue around 1:40 a.m., finding a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was also taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said at this time, the two shootings do not appear to be related. Both shootings are still under investigation.

