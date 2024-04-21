DeKalb police investigating shooting that injured 16-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy.
On Saturday at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to 1492 Bouldercrest Road to reports of a person shot.
When they arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
The victim told police he was standing outside when he was shot by unknown people.
Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation.
