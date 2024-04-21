DeKalb police investigating shooting that injured 16-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy.

On Saturday at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to 1492 Bouldercrest Road to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

The victim told police he was standing outside when he was shot by unknown people.

Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says this coupon app helps you save money when grocery shopping

©2023 Cox Media Group