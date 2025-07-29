DeKalb homeless shelter receives major donation to help fund expansion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Frontline Response has received $750,000 in support toward a $1.2 million expansion to help the homeless community in DeKalb County.

Lowe’s Home Improvement and Spry Global contributed $750,000 in materials and labor toward the expansion of Frontline Response’s facility at 2585 Gresham Road.

Spry Global, a full-service construction firm, will serve as the project’s builder.

The expansion of the facility will feature all-gender private restrooms and expanded modern showers, onside medical and mental health exam rooms, a walk-up community café, dedicated space for service pets, and expanded sleeping capacity that will increase the number of bed for individuals and families from 260 to nearly 400.

“Lowe’s and Spry Global’s generosity reflects the heart of what it means to lead with compassion,” said Will Butler, Executive Director of Frontline Response Georgia. “This donation doesn’t just enhance our facility — it transforms the lives of the men and women who rely on it for hope, healing, and a fresh start.”

According to its website, since 2006, Frontline Response has assisted nearly 1,500 victims out of sex trafficking and transitioned over 1,000 people out of homelessness.

