DeKalb County Schools open enrollment deadline approaches

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The deadline for families living outside of the DeKalb County School District to apply for a chance to have their students attend there is almost here.

In exactly one week, the DeKalb County Schools open enrollment application for outside families to be part of the district will arrive, and no other families will be able to apply to get their students into other schools.

The deadline on Oct. 31 will temporarily cut off the applications, with enrollment lottery decisions to be announced on Dec. 19.

A second, more limited window, to apply will come in January 2026, district officials said.

For parents who miss the application cutoff in October, there will be a nearly two-week period to apply from Jan. 12, 2026 to Jan. 23, 2026.

Those submitting the late applications will learn if their student was accepted into the DeKalb County School District on Feb. 27, 2026.

For more information about the DeKalb County School Choice access program, or to apply, head online here.

