DeKalb County mother searching for answers around her son’s death 15 years later

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is still looking for justice 15 years after her son’s murder.

Thursday marked 15 years of searching for the person who shot and killed Marco Jefferies.

Channel 2 Action News was there shortly after the shooting and has followed this case ever since then.

Channel 2 Investigative reporter Sophia Choi spoke with Jeffries’ mother.

She says it’s time for DeKalb police to finally solve this cold case.

“I’ve been going through it for 15 years. I haven’t had any closure,” Garnisha Jeffries said.

She is a mother on a mission to get DeKalb County police back on the hunt for her son’s killer.

“The homicide unit looks like they’re just waiting to see somebody come to them,” Jeffries said.

Her son died on June 27th, 2009. He was in line at an outdoor chicken shack at a BP Gas Station on Gresham Road.

Across the street at Club Libra, now called Club Bolts, a group leaving got into an argument with a customer at the gas station. Then as the group drove off, someone started firing.

“So my son got shot by a flying bullet. He was an innocent bystander,” Jeffries said.

Police previously told Choi that they had three witnesses, but they needed more to make an arrest.

Jeffries says she’s going to hire a private detective in hopes of finding more clues about her son’s death.

In the meantime, she plans to visit Dekalb police’s homicide department.

“But I need to shake them up. I need to go down there and shake them up,” she said. I need some closure. I need justice.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police for an update on this case. They told us they would look into it but it could take some time.

