Decatur votes to keep resident-only street parking for now

DECATUR, Ga. — Resident-only street parking will remain in place in Decatur after the City Council voted to delay repealing the program.

The council decided to hold off on an ordinance that would have eliminated resident-only parking on 37 streets after hearing concerns from residents. Officials said they want to keep the current system in place until a replacement can be developed.

Assistant City Manager Angela Threadgill said creating a new solution could take a year or more.

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Threadgill said the current resident parking ordinance, which dates back to 1967, is too vague to enforce.

“It is unenforceable, our police department cannot write tickets, if any ticket is written it would be thrown out in municipal court,” Threadgill said.

She said the ordinance will need to be updated before it can be enforced.

City officials said they plan to begin working on a replacement as soon as possible.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.

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