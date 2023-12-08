Decatur High School student injured in hit-and-run before school, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. — A hit-and-run crash left a Decatur High School student injured, according to district officials.

Decatur police said at around 9 a.m., a girl was walking on Commerce Drive at around 8:20 a.m. when someone backing into a parking space hit her.

The driver ran over the foot of the student, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the driver left before officers arrived. They did not say what kind of car was involved.

The unidentified student refused medical treatment, according to police.

The school district said this did not occur on campus.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta could soon become the home for US Soccer

©2023 Cox Media Group