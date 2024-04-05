Channel 2 gets exclusive look inside new hospital for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — You might have seen a new building under construction as you drive on Interstate 85 in Brookhaven. It’s a brand-new and bigger hospital for Children Healthcare of Atlanta.

This week, Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive first look at the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and how the technology inside will improve specialized cancer care.

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital is packed with important features created just for kids.

“I think what makes me most proud is we’ve created something truly amazing for Atlanta and really for Atlanta’s kids,” Chris Chelette, senior vice president for facilities at Children’s Healthcare, told Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer.

Chelette gave our Channel 2 Action News cameras a tour of the bigger patient rooms and upgrades for families, like sleeping areas that allow mom and dad can stay close.

“They can actually come in here and get a good night’s sleep - It’s just like a hotel room,” Chelette said.

The new hospital will have 446 patient beds, which is over 100 more than the current Egleston location, and a special care unit within the new emergency room to isolate patients with highly infectious diseases.

The 19-story, $1.5 billion building is set to open in September as the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital. The philanthropist, Atlanta sports mogul and Home Depot co-founder donated $200 million through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Stouffer also got a look at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, which is one of the largest pediatric cancer centers in the Southeast.

“When the technicians come in, they’re gowned up in the white bunny suits to be able to come in,” said Dr. Doug Graham, the chief for Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Graham told Stouffer that the high-tech labs in the center are such an advancement that they will transform how they can treat local children who have cancer.

“Retrieving the cells from the patients, training the cells to kill cancer cells and then re-infusing it has to be done under super clean circumstances,” Graham said. “We’ll manufacture cells here and treat the patients here for the first time.”

Also for the first time, NewsDrone 2 flew over a dedicated terrace 10 stories up where cancer patients in isolation can get fresh air.

Graham calls it an important place of healing for young patients.

Outdoor spaces are so integrated into a child’s experience here that officials have planned 20 acres.

“How important are these green spaces to kids getting better?” Stouffer asked Chelette

“Research shows just having access to daylight, having access to the outdoors actually improves outcomes,” he replied.

It’s been eight years of planning and has taken 10,000 construction workers. The first families will walk in this fall. Children Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital at Egleston will close.

