Chamblee Police Department building its own real time crime center

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Construction is officially underway on the Chamblee Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center.

Demolition and construction at the site began Wednesday, and Chamblee Police Chief Michael Dieppa shared blueprints of what the center will soon look like.

“There are two parts to our crime center. There’s the area where the operators will work, and then we’ll have a glassed-in conference room. That conference room is for concerts, weather events, protests, or possibly an active shooter situation,” explained Dieppa.

The design for the center will feature glass walls throughout, providing visibility between the conference room and the operations center.

“Criminals come from other cities and commit crimes, and criminals come from our city and commit crimes, so this will be a crime-solving tool that won’t just help the city of Chamblee, but also the North DeKalb agencies and metro Atlanta agencies,” added Dieppa.

The center is being built with a more than $1.3 million Community Public Safety Grant, along with a half-million-dollar investment from the city of Chamblee.

Construction is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving and operational by December. The chief says existing staff will be used in the center at first, with plans to expand staffing later.

“I hope this is something that other agencies will want to partner with us on. Although it is here at the Chamblee Police Department, our public safety efforts are for North DeKalb and metro Atlanta as a whole — it’s a community-wide effort," said Dieppa.

