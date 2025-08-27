Brookhaven first responder program expansion lifts off, doubling police drone count

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven City Council announced it had unanimously approved an expansion of the city’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) program.

The expansion, announced by the City of Brookhaven on Aug. 26, involves a partnership with AXON and Skydio and is meant to enhance public safety capabilities across the city.

City officials said the expanded program means they’ll double the number of drones in use from four to eight, in addition to adding two more launch sites.

This initiative aims to provide comprehensive drone coverage citywide, improving response times and situational awareness during emergencies, according to officials.

“The Council’s decision to expand the DFR program shows Brookhaven’s commitment to leading with innovation,” Brookhaven Mayor John Park said in a statement. “This technology allows us to respond faster to emergencies while maintaining strong safeguards for the community.”

Launched in 2020, Brookhaven’s DFR program has already demonstrated significant improvements in emergency response, with an average response time of 70 seconds and a 72% first-on-scene rate.

The program has enhanced situational awareness and officer safety.

The Brookhaven Police Department will continue its policy of deploying drones only to known incidents, ensuring that the technology is used responsibly and transparently. Drones will not be used for routine patrols or broad surveillance.

The expanded program will integrate with the City’s Real Time Operations Center (ROC), which connects various technologies such as automated license plate readers and gunshot detection systems under the Operation Plugged-In initiative.

“This is a smart, fiscally responsible decision that keeps Brookhaven at the forefront of modern policing,” Chief Brandon Gurley said. “We will continue to demonstrate not only the value of drones in public safety but our commitment to do it with the highest ethical standards.”

Officials also said the program would be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Captain Abrem Ayana, Commander of Innovation, Technology & Special Projects, noted the extensive testing of the Skydio platform, highlighting its suitability for the expanded program.

“The integrations and technology Skydio + AXON bring to the table make this the right choice as we elevate our Drone as First Responder,” Ayana said.

